    Area where Turkish Air Force plane crashed fully sealed for investigation

    • 12 November, 2025
    • 01:16
    Area where Turkish Air Force plane crashed fully sealed for investigation

    The site of the crash of the Turkish C-130 military transport aircraft in the territory of Sighnaghi municipality of Georgia, 5 km from the Azerbaijani border, has been fully sealed.

    Report informs that currently only employees of the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs and rescue services are being allowed to the site.

    Unauthorized persons, including journalists, are not permitted to enter the area.

    There were 20 military personnel on board the Turkish Armed Forces C-130 aircraft that crashed in Georgia.

    Türkiyə HHQ-yə məxsus təyyarənin qəzaya uğradığı ərazi mühafizəyə götürülüb
    В Грузии оцеплено место крушения турецкого самолета

