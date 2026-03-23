Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
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    Ararat Mirzoyan: Yerevan, Ankara discussing establishment of student scholarships

    Region
    • 23 March, 2026
    • 13:10
    Ararat Mirzoyan: Yerevan, Ankara discussing establishment of student scholarships

    Armenia and Türkiye are engaged in a "promising dialogue," discussing the possibility of establishing scholarships for students at universities in both countries, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said, Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

    "Currently, a fairly dynamic and promising dialogue is underway between Armenia and Türkiye. We are currently discussing the possibility of establishing scholarships for each other's students," Mirzoyan said at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on foreign relations.

    He also noted that the dialogue between Armenia and Türkiye has reached a sufficient maturity to allow for the establishment of diplomatic relations and the full opening of the border.

    "The dialogue between Armenia and Türkiye has reached a sufficient maturity to, along with the ongoing processes, lead to a complete result-namely, the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the full opening of the border. There is no doubt about this, and we convey the same message to our Turkish partners," Mirzoyan said.

    Ararat Mirzoyan Armenian-Turkish relations
    Ararat Mirzoyan: İrəvan və Ankara tələbə təqaüdlərinin təsis edilməsini müzakirə edir
    Арарат Мирзоян: Ереван и Анкара обсуждают учреждение студенческих стипендий

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