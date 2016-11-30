Ankara Prosecutor's Office asks for life imprisonment for 68 PKK militants

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ankara Public Prosecutor's Office has presented a criminal case on 68 militants of PKK terrorist group in connection with the terrorist attack in Ankara, Turkey in February.

Report informs citing the Habertürk, the verdict includes names of European heads of PKK Zübeyr Aydar and Remzi Kartal, Head of Syrian wing PYD Salih Müslim, as well PKK heads Cemil Bayık, Murat Karayılan and Fehman Hüseyin.

According to the verdict, the Public Prosecutor's Office asked 30-time aggravated life imprisonment.

Notably, they are accused of placing military explosives on the road, where the vehicle, carrying servicemen passed.

According official figures, 99 people were killed, 500 injured in the terrorist attack.

Ankara Chamber of Medicine declares 106 people killed as a result of the terrorist attack.