Ankara police, intelligence and security chiefs suspended from duties

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's Interior Ministry suspended the Ankara Province Police chief and the heads of intelligence and security departments from duties on late Tuesday to carry out "a healty investigation" into Saturday's terror bombing that killed 97 people, Report informs referring to Turkish media.

After the bomb attack took place at Ankara train station on Saturday the Ankara police chief, the head of intelligence unit and the head of security unit have been suspended from their duties for a healty investigation to be carried out, the statement released on the ministry's official website said.

The statement added that the decision was taken upon the request of chief inspectors who are conducting the investigation.

The deputy police chief of Ankara, Ahmet Hakan Arıkan will serve as interim police chief.

The twin suicide bombings in Ankara - the deadliest attack in modern Turkish history - were set off by two suspected suicide attackers in a crowd of leftist, pro-Kurdish and union activists at a peace rally.

The attacks near Ankara's main train station left the bodies of dead demonstrators strewn across the ground. The bombings also wounded 246 people, dozens of whom were hospitalized and are in intensive care, according to the Prime Ministry.