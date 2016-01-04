​Ankara is preparing to file a complaint against Russia to the WTO

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Ankara is preparing to file a complaint to the world trade organization (WTO) because of Russia introduced restrictive measures. Report informs citing the Russian media, about it the newspaper Daily Sabah said the Minister of economy of Turkey Mustafa Elitas.

According to him, currently being the collection of evidence. “We in the international courts will restore the rights of all victims… the Trade must have a moral basis,” — said the politician.

After entering Russia the Turkish restrictive measures, the business suffers significant losses as in the food and tourism sectors. Ankara plans to redirect its exports to Kenya, Nigeria and other African countries, the newspaper writes.

Relations of Russia and Turkey are in crisis after November 24, Turkish F-16 shot down in Turkish-Syria border, the Russian bomber Su-24.