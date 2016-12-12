Angela Merkel offers aid to Turkey in fight against terrorism

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ German Chancellor Angela Merkel offered assistance to Turkey in the fight against terrorism.

Report informs citing the DW, chief of the German government informed President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a telephone conversation, the deputy government spokesperson Ulrike Demmer said.

According to her, German Chancellor and President of Turkey have agreed to enhance cooperation in the fight against terrorism.In addition, Merkel offered to provide medical assistance to the victims of the terrorist attack in Istanbul.

German President Joachim Gauck, Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Defence Minister Ursula von der Lyayen also condemned the attack. Twin terror attacks took place in the center of Istanbul in the evening on December 10 at the stadium of football club "Besiktas", as a result 39 people killed, 154 injured.