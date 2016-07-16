​An attempt of a military coup rocks Turkey

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ There was an attempt of a military coup in Turkey - a group of the national armed forces’ members tried to overthrow the government. The mutiny was headed by Colonel Muharrem Kose. The attempt of a military coup took place in Ankara and Istanbul.

A diplomat from the European Union, who is monitoring the developments in Turkey, said that the revolution in the country was organized by a large part of the military.

During the raid, more than 120 people were detained. Later the country made it clear that they detained 754 members of the armed forces who were involved in the coup attempt. The Turkish President Erdoğan arrived to Istanbul by plane, where he claimed that ‘this attempt was aimed against solidarity and unity of the country."

It is reported that the attempted military coup in Turkey, killed at least 60 people, 42 of them were killed in Ankara, Habertürk said on Saturday, July 16 citing the prosecutor's office.

Earlier it was reported that in Gölbaşı, Ankara 17 police officers were killed.

Another 15 people were injured in the explosion of the bomb dropped on the parliament building.