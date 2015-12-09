Amount of money transferred to Armenia from abroad reduced half a billion USD

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ During first 10 months of this year, amount of money transferred to Armenian citizens from abroad reduced half a billion USD in comparison with same period of last year.

Report informs referring to Armenian media, in comparison with past year, amount of money transferred to Armenia for non-commercial purposes reduced 478,5 million USD as well as amount of money transferred to Russia 471,8 million USD.

In January-October of this year, number of migrant workers going to Russia reduced 600 thousand persons. According to information, most of Armenians wanting to work in Russia were rejected regarding situation in country.

In october of current year, funds transferred to Armenian citizens from Russia decreased 52,6 million USD.