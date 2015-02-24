Almaty becomes capital of Islamic culture 2015

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ Almaty elected as the capital of Islamic culture in 2015. Report informs referring to newskaz.ru, it was stated by the Director General of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) Abdulaziz Othman Al-Twaijri at an international conference on the opening of the Year Almaty - as the capital of Islamic culture.According to him, Almaty - one of the largest cities of Kazakhstan in the economic, scientific and cultural spheres.

The information indicates that the international event began on February 24.Ministers of Culture of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), ISESCO representatives, international organizations and the clergy are invited at the plenary meeting. The event was organized by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazakh Research Institute of Culture, the city administration of Almaty.

In 2009 Baku was the capital of Islamic culture.