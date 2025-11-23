Ali Jahanshahi appointed as Iran Army Ground Force commander
Region
- 23 November, 2025
- 12:18
Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi was appointed as the new commander of the Army Ground Forces of Iran, succeeding Major General Kiumars Heidari, Report informs via Mehr News.
Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi previously commanded the 77th Thamen Al-Aemeh Division, served as the Coordinating Deputy of the Army Ground Forces, and held the position of Deputy for Evaluation at the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters.
In assuming leadership of the Army Ground Forces, Jahanshahi will oversee Iran"s land-based military operations and training programs, continuing efforts to strengthen the operational readiness of the army.
Previously, Major General Kiumars Heidari was serving as the Iranian Army Ground Force commander.
Latest News
17:50
UK diplomats view US plan on Ukraine as working oneOther countries
17:26
US does not want repeat of situation with Minsk agreements — KelloggOther countries
17:14
Next FIFA Series tournament to be held in AzerbaijanFootball
16:54
Hamas leaders in Cairo to discuss Gaza planOther countries
16:35
Taiwan tests system capable of intercepting ballistic missilesOther countries
16:14
Ex-president of Brazil attempted to remove ankle braceletOther countries
15:53
Starmer, Trump discuss Ukraine peace planOther countries
15:35
Euronews: Azerbaijan deepening co-op with D-8Media
15:17