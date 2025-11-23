Ali Jahanshahi appointed as Iran Army Ground Force commander

Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi was appointed as the new commander of the Army Ground Forces of Iran, succeeding Major General Kiumars Heidari, Report informs via Mehr News.

Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi previously commanded the 77th Thamen Al-Aemeh Division, served as the Coordinating Deputy of the Army Ground Forces, and held the position of Deputy for Evaluation at the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters.

In assuming leadership of the Army Ground Forces, Jahanshahi will oversee Iran"s land-based military operations and training programs, continuing efforts to strengthen the operational readiness of the army.

Previously, Major General Kiumars Heidari was serving as the Iranian Army Ground Force commander.