'Patriot's to be deployed in three more regions of Turkey

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ Patriot defense system will be installed in Hatay, Mardin and Kilis.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, the number of Patriot installations will reach 6.

In February 2013, Patriot defense system was installed in the Turkish province of Gaziantep, Sanliurfa and Adana.

According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, on 8 October at a meeting of defense ministers of the alliance the possibility of saving Patriot systems in the country in the coming year will be discussed.

At yesterday's press conference in Brussels Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance was concerned about Russia's actions in Syria. He expressed confidence that the Russian aircraft strikes were targeted not ISIS, but the Syrian opposition.

NATO Secretary-General noted that Russia enhances the naval contingent in Syria along with Air Force: "I cannot give the exact figures but I can surely say that Russia has significantly increased its military involvement in Syria."