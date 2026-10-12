President Ilham Aliyev receives Iranian Interior Minister

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President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Eskandar Momeni, Minister of Interior of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on October 12.

According to Report, the head of state emphasized the importance of maintaining high-level cooperation between the two countries in security and protection of public order, as well as in all other areas.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that the visit by the Iranian Interior Ministry delegation would be successful, describing it as a continuation of bilateral contacts. In this regard, the head of state recalled the visit of an Azerbaijani delegation to Iran some time ago and the important meetings held there.

Expressing gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the reception, Eskandar Momeni said he was pleased to visit friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan.

Conveying President Masoud Pezeshkian's greetings to the head of state, he noted that the Iranian President fondly recalled his recent meetings with President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked Momeni to convey his own greetings to President Masoud Pezeshkian. The head of state also noted that he had met with the Iranian President several times recently, recalling their meeting in Turkmenistan a few days earlier.

The Minister emphasized that the President of Iran attaches special importance to developing relations between the relevant authorities of the two countries.

Describing Azerbaijan as a friendly and brotherly country, Eskandar Momeni once again expressed gratitude for the humanitarian aid and support provided by Azerbaijan to Iran during various emergencies, including devastating earthquakes and forest fires.

The Iranian Interior Minister briefed the head of state on ongoing negotiations aimed at easing regional tensions.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that the current tensions in the Middle East would be resolved through negotiations.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for cooperation between the relevant institutions of the two countries and other issues of mutual interest.