Ahmet Davutoglu appoints his new Senior Advisor

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Prime Minister Ahmed Davutoglu appointed Press Secretary of the Ministry of Education Abdulkadir Ozkan to the position of Senior Advisor.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

According to the report, the new senior advisor graduated from the faculty of Communication of Istanbul Bilgi University. He worked in the media and intercultural relations in foreign countries for many years. He is also a member of the UNESCO Executive Board of the National Affairs Committee .

Armenian Etyen Mahchupyan living in Turkey, served in this position before him. He was dismissed in March this year due to his retirement age.