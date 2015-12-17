 Top
    Adam Szubin: IS-produced natural gas is bought by Syria

    Adam Shubin: 'There is no fact on oil trade between Turkey and IS'

    Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/'There is no fact on oil trade between Turkey and IS. IS sales oil directly from oil well in many cases.'

    Report informs referring to Anadolu Agency, Adam Szubin, Representative of Department for Fight against Terrorism and Financial Intelligence of US Ministry of Finance, stated in press conference, answering question on Russia's accusation of Turkey in trade relations with IS group.

    Natural gas produced in the territories, under control of IS is bought by Syria, A.Shubin said: 'Large scale oil produced by IS sent to oil refineries or used to get energy.'

    He spoke about financial operations of IS and fight methods against them.

