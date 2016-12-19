924 people supporing PKK detained in Turkey

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ 924 people, suspected of providing assistance and shelters to the terrorist PKK group and its close organizations, were arrested as a result of counter terror operations in Turkish 45 provinces.

Report informs citing Anadolu, Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to the information, last week, a total of 213 operations were conducted. As a result, 24 terrorist shelters were destroyed, 700 kg of explosives, 5 hand grenades, 29 'Kalashnikov' machine guns revealed and seized.

The ministry said that also operation was carried out to prevent financial support to PKK. Drugs of 2 million USD, including 89 kg of heroin, 806 kg of opium, 22 076 drug pills were seized.

Moreover, 1 461 862 boxes of smuggled cigarettes with cost of 3 million USD were seized.