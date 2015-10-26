​65,000 Syrian women had given birth in Turkey

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ "65,000 Syrian women have given birth to their children under the Turkish flag."

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, health minister Mehmet Muezzinoglu told local reporters.

According to him, Turkey has received 2 million refugees from Syria and provides comprehensive medical care to them: "65,000 Syrian women have given birth to their children under the Turkish flag. These babies whose parents are Syrian, were born in our hospitals thanks to our doctors. We did vaccinations and prepare them for tomorrow. They did not stay aside from the services rendered by us to citizens of Turkey. This is understanding of the power of the nation. Europe must learn from this."