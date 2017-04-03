 Top
    6 criminal cases filed on violations in Armenian elections, 1 arrested

    Three criminal cases instituted in Yerevan, three in regions© Courtesy İmage

    Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ 6 criminal cases have been initiated on violations in elections in Armenia, one person was arrested.

    Report informs citing the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

    The criminal cases initiated involve cases of attempts to vote more than once. Three criminal cases were launched in Yerevan, three in the regions.

    Earlier, the working group of the Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia investigated 1.594 publications on violations during the voting.

