4 buildings destroyed by earthquake in Türkiye

    Region
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 09:32
    Four buildings have collapsed in Balikesir Province in northwestern Türkiye after an earthquake, Report informs referring to Turkish media.

    Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that experts have documented the destruction of three houses and one building. The latter housed a store.

    According to media updates, no one was injured. There were no updates of anyone being trapped under the rubble.

    The update notes that residents of several neighborhoods fled their homes during the earthquake and are now afraid to return. They prefer to remain outside in case of another natural disaster.

    A total of 102 aftershocks have been recorded since the magnitude 6.1 earthquake that struck Balikesir Province in western Türkiye.

    В Турции четыре здания оказались разрушены в результате землетрясения

