34 more terrorists neutralized in Afrin operation

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ At least 1062 terrorists have been neutralized since the beginning of Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin.

Report informs referring to the TRT, the Turkish General Staff said.

One Turkish soldier was killed during Friday's operations, the statement added.

A total of 19 targets have been destroyed in the operations, killing 34 terrorists.

Operation Olive Branch was launched by Turkey on January 20 to remove the PKK/PYD/YPG/KCK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria.