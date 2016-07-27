44 killed, 140 injured as car bomb targets Syria's Qamishli near Turkish border - VIDEO

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ A car bomb has exploded in a predominantly Kurdish town of Qamishli in northern Syria, killing at least 44 people and wounding 140, Report informs referring to the Syrian Sana agency.

The Turkish media wirtes, the car blew up on the western edge of the town of Qamishli, near the Turkish border on Wednesday.

The explosion was also felt in Turkey's southeastern town of Nusaybin, which is only separated from Qamishli by fences and restricted zone along the border. At least two people were injured due to exploding windows.

A number of residential buildings and the infrastructure in the area sustained severe damage.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported the blasts but gave a lower death toll of 14 killed and dozens wounded.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, saying they had targeted Kurdish security forces, Reuters writes.

Some of whom sustained severe injuries, which means that the death toll is likely to rise.