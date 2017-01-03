 Top
    30 people rushed to hospital after fire in Turkish capital

    Fire has been doused, officials investigate the incident

    Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ Fire accident happened in Turkish capital Ankara. 

    Report informs referring to the Turkish media, fire exploded at ground floor office of building located at Çukurambar street

    30 people hit by heavy smoke have been brought to hospital for treatment.

    The fire shortly spread over 5-floor building with 25 apartments. Fire fighters, police and ambulance were deployed at the scene.

    The officials launched investigation to reveal reasons of the incident. 

