Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ 3 Turkish servicemen were martyred, 3 injured in the firefight with terrorist PKK in Çukurca district, Hakkari province.

Report informs citing Haber7, the shooting took place near Güven mountain in Çukurca.

According to the information, number of terrorists were killed in the counter-terror operation supported by combat aircrafts of the Turkish Armed Forces.