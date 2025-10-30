3 million tourists visited Georgia in 3Q2025

In the third quarter of 2025, Georgia received 3 million international non-resident travelers, Report informs, citing the country's National Statistics Office (GeoStat).

The data indicates a 6.6% increase compared to the same period last year. Visitors aged 31–50 made up 40.7% of the total.

Among international visitors, 80.8% were tourists, 15.4% were excursionists, and 3.8% traveled for both purposes.

The majority of the visitors came from Russia (26.1%), Türkiye (16.5%), and Armenia (11.8%).

During the reporting period, international visitors spent a total of 6.2 billion Georgian lari (roughly $2.275 billion), reflecting an 8.6% annual increase. The average expenditure per trip was 2,467.5 lari ($905.75), which is 1.7% higher than in the same quarter of 2024.