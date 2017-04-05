XX Eurasian Economic Summit starts in Istanbul

© Report.az

Istanbul. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ The 20th Eurasian Economic Summit kicked off in Istanbul, organized by the Marmara Group Strategic and Social Research Foundation.

Turkish bureau of Report News Agency informs, the meeting is attended by state and government officials, diplomats, delegates of international organizations, media and NGOs representatives, especially presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania and Macedonia, PMs of Slovenia and Romania, Deputy Turkish PM Mehmet Şimşek and others. Azerbaijan is represented by a large delegation at the summit.

First, Turkish national anthem was played.

Then, a film was shown featuring activity of the Marmara Group Strategic and Social Research Foundation. The film includes sequences on many-branched activities of national leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev.

Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora Nazim Ibrahimov read the letter of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the attendees. The letter states that the meetings organized by the Marmara Group Strategic and Social Research Foundation have already become one of the important platforms for regional cooperation.

It was noted that currently, works on the "Southern Gas Corridor" project, which was initiated and mainly realizing by Azerbaijan, successfully continue, construction of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway to connect Asia and Europe is nearing completion. It was stressed that Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict still remains the main obstacle to the development of the country. Armenia has occupied over twenty percent of Azerbaijani territories with the assistance of their foreign supporters, committed ethnic cleansing and genocide.

In the section meeting of the summit dedicated to energy and economic issues, Azerbaijani Industry and Energy Minister Natig Aliyev will give an information on current state of TANAP, TAP and "Shah Deniz-2" projects, implementing by the initiative of Turkey and Azerbaijan as well as new energy projects will be discussed.

The summit will last two days.