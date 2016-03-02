 Top
    20 terrorists killed as a result of anti-terrorist operation in Turkey

    5 militants of PKK surrendered

    Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ 20 terrorists killed as a result of the anti-terrorist operation in Turkey's Sur district in Diyarbakır province.

    Report informs citing the Turkish media.

    According to the information, PKK militants opened fire from a building used as the headquarters in Sur. As a result of retaliatory fire building was collapsed killing 20 terrorists. 5 PKK militants surrendered.

    In this area, starting from December 2, 2015, 243 terrorists were killed as a result of the anti-terrorist operation, 245 improvised explosive neutralized.

