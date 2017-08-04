159 Azerbaijanis get Ukrainian citizenship in first half-year

Kyiv. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Last year, some 303 persons of Azerbaijan origin received the Ukrainian citizenship in a simplified way at the decision of the Ukrainian State Migration Service (SMS).

The Ukrainian bureau of Report News Agency was informed by the Department of Citizenship, Certification and Registration.

The department said, in 2016, 22 Azerbaijanis received the Ukrainian citizenship at the relevant decree of the Ukrainian president. In accordance with the decision of the SMS bodies, the statistics of the Azerbaijanis, who have received citizenship, has also been presented. Thus, this figure was 106 in 2012, 462 in 2013, 312 in 2014, 198 in 2015 and 303 in 2016.

In the first half of this year, 159 Azerbaijanis received citizenship.

Furthermore, according to decree of the Ukrainian president, citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan have received the Ukrainian citizenship: 37 persons in 2012, 72 in 2013, 49 in 2014, 22 in 2015 and 22 in 2016.

During 6 months of this year, 8 people have received the Ukrainian citizenship pursuant to relevant decree of the president.