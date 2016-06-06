11 killed in antiterrorist operation in Aktoba, Kazakhstan

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ The police have detained seven and killed 11 who attacked arms shops and an army unit in Kazakhstan’s city of Aktoba (former Aktyubinsk), Interior Ministry's statement says, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

"Four criminals were killed and seven were detained in an antiterrorist operation in Aktoba on Sunday. Two of the detained were wounded. Measures are currently being taken to spot and detain the rest of the attackers," the statement reads.

According to verified information, the criminals committed an armed attack on the Pallada arms shop where they killed a salesman and a security officer. Apart from that, the attackers wounded three police patrol officers who arrived at the scene".

Further on, the criminals attacked another arms shop, Pantera, and killed one customer and wounded another one.

"Three of the attackers were killed in a shootout with the police, one was detained.

"The criminals seized a passenger bus to attack the army unit, they forced the bus driver and passenger to leave the bus and used it to ram-raid the gate. Once in the territory of the army unit, they opened indiscriminate gunfire to kill three and wound six servicemen."