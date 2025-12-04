Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Yerlan Akbarov: Kazakhstan counting damage from attack on Caspian Pipeline Consortium

    Other
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 12:02
    Yerlan Akbarov: Kazakhstan counting damage from attack on Caspian Pipeline Consortium

    The Kazakh government is assessing the damage caused to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) system in Novorossiysk as a result of the marine drone attack on November 29, Vice Minister of Energy Yerlan Akbarov told journalists while commenting on the aftermath of the attack, Report informs.

    According to him, the situation is under the special control of the government, but the transit of Kazakh oil via the CPC has not been interrupted: "One berth is fully operational, and the second is connecting to the system. There are currently no restrictions on transportation."

    The vice minister added that specialists are currently assessing the damage to the remote mooring device.

    Regarding possible contacts with the Ukrainian side, Akbarov noted that this is the responsibility of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the matter is already being addressed.

    The attack occurred on November 29 at 6:06 AM (GMT+5). Unmanned boats damaged the remote mooring device at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's (CPC) marine terminal in Novorossiysk. The consortium clarified that this is the third such incident: the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station and the marine terminal office near Novorossiysk were previously damaged.

