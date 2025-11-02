US announces destruction of boat used for drug trafficking in international waters

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    • 02 November, 2025
    • 12:35
    US War Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that American forces had destroyed a boat in international waters in the Caribbean that was allegedly used to transport drugs, Report informs via TASS.

    On his X page, the top defense official reported that the US military struck the boat on Saturday. According to Hegseth, members of an organization that US authorities consider terrorist used the boat to transport drugs. Its name has not been specified. According to the Pentagon chief, "three male narco-terrorists were aboard the vessel during the strike, which was conducted in international waters." They were killed.

    The top defense official compared drug cartels operating in South America that illegally supply drugs to the US to the Al-Qaeda terrorist group. "The [US] Department will treat them exactly how we treated Al-Qaeda. We will continue to track them, map them, hunt them, and kill them," he added.

    In recent weeks, US forces have destroyed several boats in the Caribbean under the pretext of combating drug trafficking.

