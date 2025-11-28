Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Turkish official: Ccollaboration in combating disinformation in within OTS is a necessity

    • 28 November, 2025
    • 12:42
    Turkish official: Ccollaboration in combating disinformation in within OTS is a necessity

    The 7th meeting of ministers and senior officials responsible for media and information within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) represents a strategic step toward strengthening media cooperation among Turkic nations, said Ferhat Pirincci, Deputy Head of Communications at the Turkish Presidential Administration, Report informs.

    According to Pirincci, the gathering serves as an important platform for developing new joint solutions among Turkic states. He noted that the OTS has become an international actor for coordinated cooperation.

    He emphasized that the media and communication play a crucial role, acting as a platform where the future of nations is shaped. "It has the power to influence our cooperation in all areas. Therefore, collaboration in combating disinformation has become a necessity," he said.

    Pirincci added that within the organization's 2026 Action Plan, Türkiye will continue to put forward new proposals and remains ready to share its media expertise with member states.

    He stated that initiatives aimed at advancing cooperation will continue to be developed.

