Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Trump thanks Putin for remarks on Nobel Peace Prize

    Other
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 20:20
    Trump thanks Putin for remarks on Nobel Peace Prize

    US President Donald Trump has thanked his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, for comments made today regarding the Nobel Peace Prize, Report informs.

    "Thank you, President Putin," Trump shared footage of Putin's remarks on the social platform Truth Social.

    During a press conference in Tajikistan, Putin stated that it was not his place to judge whether Donald Trump deserved the Nobel Peace Prize, but emphasized that Trump had done a great deal to resolve complex crises.

    Also today, the Nobel Peace Prize Committee awarded the prize to Maria Corina Machado, a former member of Venezuela's parliament and opposition politician. President Donald Trump was also among the nominees.

    Putin Trump Nobel Peace Prize
    Tramp Nobel mükafatı ilə bağlı söylədiyi fikirlərə görə Putinə təşəkkür edib
    Трамп поблагодарил Путина за слова о Нобелевской премии

    Latest News

    20:57
    Photo

    CIDC-2025 participants explore cybersecurity exhibition in Baku

    ICT
    20:51

    Mikayil Jabbarov: SOCAR keen to develop oil fields in Turkmenistan

    Energy
    20:47

    Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian military to hold joint training in Kars

    Military
    20:36

    Baku welcomes agreement reached to establish ceasefire in Gaza

    Foreign policy
    20:24

    Ambassador: Container shipments on Turkmenbashi–Baku–Turkmenbashi route tripled

    Infrastructure
    20:20

    Trump thanks Putin for remarks on Nobel Peace Prize

    Other
    20:09

    Days of Azerbaijani Culture to be held in Turkmenistan

    Cultural policy
    20:01

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye to hold bilateral SAT-SAS special exercises

    Military
    19:47

    Foreign drones detected over Czech military facilities, army confirms

    Other countries
    All News Feed