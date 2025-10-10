Trump thanks Putin for remarks on Nobel Peace Prize
US President Donald Trump has thanked his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, for comments made today regarding the Nobel Peace Prize, Report informs.
"Thank you, President Putin," Trump shared footage of Putin's remarks on the social platform Truth Social.
During a press conference in Tajikistan, Putin stated that it was not his place to judge whether Donald Trump deserved the Nobel Peace Prize, but emphasized that Trump had done a great deal to resolve complex crises.
Also today, the Nobel Peace Prize Committee awarded the prize to Maria Corina Machado, a former member of Venezuela's parliament and opposition politician. President Donald Trump was also among the nominees.
