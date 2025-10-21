Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Tokayev: Azerbaijani president's visit important for advancing strategic partnership

    Other
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 12:40
    Tokayev: Azerbaijani president's visit important for advancing strategic partnership

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the great significance of the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Astana for the further development of strategic partnership between the two countries.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that speaking at the second meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council, the Kazakh head of state said: "First of all, I would like to once again welcome your official state visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, which holds very important, one might say, critically important significance for the further development of strategic partnership, allied relations, and ultimately for strengthening friendship between our brotherly peoples and states."

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Ilham Aliyev visit Astana strategic partnership
