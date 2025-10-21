Tokayev: Azerbaijani president's visit important for advancing strategic partnership
Other
- 21 October, 2025
- 12:40
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the great significance of the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Astana for the further development of strategic partnership between the two countries.
Report informs via AZERTAC that speaking at the second meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council, the Kazakh head of state said: "First of all, I would like to once again welcome your official state visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, which holds very important, one might say, critically important significance for the further development of strategic partnership, allied relations, and ultimately for strengthening friendship between our brotherly peoples and states."
Latest News
13:44
President Ilham Aliyev: Opening of Zangezur Corridor possible by end of 2028Foreign policy
13:42
President Ilham Aliyev: Active cooperation between Baku and Astana holds significant geopolitical importanceForeign policy
13:36
Armenia to reduce mandatory military service to 1.5 yearsRegion
13:34
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan lifts all transit restrictions on goods to ArmeniaForeign policy
13:31
Azerbaijan aims to promote joint efforts against religious radicalismReligion
13:23
President Ilham Aliyev: Kazakhstan is confidently moving toward development and modernizationForeign policy
13:18
Photo
Astana hosted second meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate CouncilForeign policy
13:10
President Ilham Aliyev: A new era of peace begins between Azerbaijan and ArmeniaForeign policy
13:09