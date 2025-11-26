Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League

    Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran draft tariff memo for North–South corridor

    Other
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 12:30
    Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran draft tariff memo for North–South corridor

    Russia, together with Azerbaijan and Iran, has prepared a memorandum to establish competitive through-tariff rates along the western route of the North–South International Transport Corridor, said Oleg Belozerov, CEO and Chairman of Russian Railways, at the 83rd meeting of the CIS Railway Transport Council, Report informs.

    Belozerov said the memorandum represents an important step toward enhancing international logistics and improving the efficiency of cargo flows throughout the corridor. He added that work on tariff, digital and infrastructure cooperation along the North–South route will continue with all interested CIS railway administrations.

    "To boost freight volumes, including non-container cargo, Russian Railways and Azerbaijan Railways have launched a joint action plan. This year, both sides signed agreements enabling electronic data exchange during transport procedures, replacing paper documentation with modern digital consignment notes and related forms. Similar efforts have begun with Iran," he said.

    Belozerov also noted progress on the eastern branch of the North–South Corridor, which links Russia and India through Central Asia. A memorandum on bilateral electronic data exchange for tracking rolling stock via Turkmenistan–Iran border crossings has already been signed, contributing to a more than twofold increase in freight volumes from January to October.

    North–South corridor Oleg Belozyorov Russian Railways Azerbaijan Railways
    Rusiya, Azərbaycan və İran "Şimal-Cənub" dəhlizinin Qərb marşrutu üzrə tariflərlə bağlı memorandum hazırlayıb
    РФ, Азербайджан и Иран подготовили меморандум по тарифам на западном маршруте МТК "Север–Юг"

    Latest News

    15:36

    Merz: Germany to increase aid to Ukraine to €11.5B euros in 2026

    Other countries
    15:28

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan mull Trans-Caspian International Transport Route

    Infrastructure
    15:20

    Iran seeks to send cargo to Armenia via Nakhchivan by rail - EXCLUSIVE

    Infrastructure
    15:16
    Photo

    Baku hosts first Young Railway Workers Forum as part of CIS council meeting

    Infrastructure
    14:57

    Uzbekistan plans to use Zangazur corridor for strategic cargo - EXCLUSIVE

    Infrastructure
    14:45

    Construction of Rasht–Astara railway in Iran to begin after Novruz holiday – EXCLUSIVE

    Infrastructure
    14:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Russia sign agreement on bilateral digital data exchange

    Infrastructure
    14:33

    Azerbaijani deputy PM meets with his Russian counterpart

    Foreign policy
    14:26

    Cargo between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan soars in four years

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed