Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World

    Proposal to establish Turkic Youth Academy in Northern Cyprus

    Other
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 16:03
    Proposal to establish Turkic Youth Academy in Northern Cyprus

    Over 5,000 students from the Turkic world are currently studying in Northern Cyprus, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Ersin Tatar, said, Report informs.

    Speaking at the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Council of Heads of State, held on October 7 in Gabala, Tatar proposed the establishment of a Turkic Youth Academy in Northern Cyprus:

    "The OTS is the strongest guarantee of our shared future. Every decision made here contributes to peace and drives development."

    Northern Cyprus Turkic World Turkic Youth Academy Ersin Tatar
    Türk Gənclik Akademiyasının Şimali Kiprdə yaradılması təklif edilib
    Эрсин Татар предложил создать в Северном Кипре Тюркскую молодежную академию

    Latest News

    16:40

    Decision to launch OTS+ format signed at OTS Summit

    Foreign policy
    16:39

    Anar Karimov: Azerbaijan's currency reserves reach $80B

    Finance
    16:33

    Islamic banking to launch in Azerbaijan starting next year

    Finance
    16:32

    Chamber of Commerce: German banks ready to finance more projects in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    16:25

    One of OIC Youth Forum's top 40 startups is from Azerbaijan

    ICT
    16:16

    Ambassador: Germany hopes to strengthen high-level bilateral contacts with Azerbaijan

    Business
    16:08

    Mirziyoyev: Uzbekistan supports development of Middle Corridor

    Foreign policy
    16:07

    Uzbekistan proposes creation of industrial alliance, Turkic Green Corridors for OTS

    Foreign policy
    16:03

    Proposal to establish Turkic Youth Academy in Northern Cyprus

    Other
    All News Feed