Proposal to establish Turkic Youth Academy in Northern Cyprus

Over 5,000 students from the Turkic world are currently studying in Northern Cyprus, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Ersin Tatar, said, Report informs.

Speaking at the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Council of Heads of State, held on October 7 in Gabala, Tatar proposed the establishment of a Turkic Youth Academy in Northern Cyprus:

"The OTS is the strongest guarantee of our shared future. Every decision made here contributes to peace and drives development."