No timeframe yet for Zelenskyy's US visit or Moscow-Washington meeting
Other
- 24 November, 2025
- 08:20
The White House has not yet scheduled a visit by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the United States or another meeting between Washington and Moscow, Margaret Brennan, a correspondent with CBS News, noted, citing a senior US official, Report informs.
"Multiple officials from the US and Ukraine told me that there were discussions about Ukraine's Zelenskyy potentially coming to the US this week as [US] President [Donald] Trump pushes for a deal," she posted on X.
"A senior White House official told me nothing yet scheduled for Zelenskyy nor for a US meeting with Russian officials," the reporter added.
