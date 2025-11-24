No timeframe yet for Zelenskyy's US visit or Moscow-Washington meeting

The White House has not yet scheduled a visit by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the United States or another meeting between Washington and Moscow, Margaret Brennan, a correspondent with CBS News, noted, citing a senior US official, Report informs.

"Multiple officials from the US and Ukraine told me that there were discussions about Ukraine's Zelenskyy potentially coming to the US this week as [US] President [Donald] Trump pushes for a deal," she posted on X.

"A senior White House official told me nothing yet scheduled for Zelenskyy nor for a US meeting with Russian officials," the reporter added.