Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    No timeframe yet for Zelenskyy's US visit or Moscow-Washington meeting

    Other
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 08:20
    No timeframe yet for Zelenskyy's US visit or Moscow-Washington meeting

    The White House has not yet scheduled a visit by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the United States or another meeting between Washington and Moscow, Margaret Brennan, a correspondent with CBS News, noted, citing a senior US official, Report informs.

    "Multiple officials from the US and Ukraine told me that there were discussions about Ukraine's Zelenskyy potentially coming to the US this week as [US] President [Donald] Trump pushes for a deal," she posted on X.

    "A senior White House official told me nothing yet scheduled for Zelenskyy nor for a US meeting with Russian officials," the reporter added.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy United States White House
    KİV: Ağ Ev hələ Zelenskinin səfəri və ya ABŞ-Rusiya təmaslarının tarixlərini müəyyən etməyib
    CBS: Белый дом еще не назначил даты для визита Зеленского или контактов США и РФ

    Latest News

    16:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss development of parliamentary relations

    Milli Majlis
    16:39

    BP releases new digital English learning content for schoolchildren

    Education and science
    16:27

    Georgia assumes PABSEC chair

    Region
    16:20
    Photo

    Baku hosts "Azerbaijan–Kazakhstan NGO Cooperation Forum" panel

    Foreign policy
    16:13

    232 landmines neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated lands over past week

    Incident
    16:08

    Speaker: Georgia supports efforts for lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia

    Region
    16:04

    IGB operator seeks US funding to accelerate FID

    Energy
    15:58

    Kazakh rep: Co-op among Turkic states' NGOs brings significant achievements

    Foreign policy
    15:56

    Omani envoy: Azerbaijan's policy toward Arab world should be commended

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed