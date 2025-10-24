New chief appointed to Azerbaijan's State Agency for Protection of Strategic Objects

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Sardar Safarov has been appointed as the head of Azerbaijan's State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Objects, according to Report.

    President Ilham Aliyev signed the decree on Safarov's appointment and also granted him the rank of Major General.

    Strateji Obyektlərin Mühafizəsi Dövlət Agentliyinə yeni rəis təyin edilib - SƏRƏNCAM
    Назначен новый глава Государственного агентства по охране стратегических объектов

