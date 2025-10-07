Kazakhstan offers creation of Digital Monitoring Center within OTS
Other
- 07 October, 2025
- 14:57
Kazakhstan has proposed discussing the establishment of a Digital Monitoring Center within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated during his speech at the 12th Summit of the OTS Council of Heads of State, held on October 7 in Gabala, Report informs.
Tokayev emphasized Kazakhstan's goal of becoming a fully digital nation: "This is our strategic objective. Earlier this year, over 400 students received specialized training in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). We also plan to establish the first research university dedicated to AI."
Latest News
15:09
Turkmenistan to host forum for 30th year of neutralityForeign policy
15:05
Days of Turkmen culture to be held in AzerbaijanForeign policy
15:04
Mirziyoyev proposes holding OTS FMs and intelligence chiefs meetings in SamarkandForeign policy
15:02
Clarke, Devoret and Martinis win 2025 Nobel Prize in PhysicsEducation and science
15:02
Hungary to deepen energy cooperation with Turkic Organization statesForeign policy
14:59
Japarov: OTS to continue progressive development under Azerbaijan's chairmanshipForeign policy
14:57
Kazakhstan offers creation of Digital Monitoring Center within OTSOther
14:53
Uzbek President: Washington Declaration - victory for all Turkic peoplesForeign policy
14:43