    Kazakhstan offers creation of Digital Monitoring Center within OTS

    • 07 October, 2025
    • 14:57
    Kazakhstan offers creation of Digital Monitoring Center within OTS

    Kazakhstan has proposed discussing the establishment of a Digital Monitoring Center within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated during his speech at the 12th Summit of the OTS Council of Heads of State, held on October 7 in Gabala, Report informs.

    Tokayev emphasized Kazakhstan's goal of becoming a fully digital nation: "This is our strategic objective. Earlier this year, over 400 students received specialized training in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). We also plan to establish the first research university dedicated to AI."

