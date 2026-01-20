Ilham Aliyev: Washington agreement put an end to thirty-year period of war and bloodshed
- 20 January, 2026
- 19:31
The historic agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, reached in Washington on August 8 last year, put an end to more than three decades of war and bloodshed in the South Caucasus, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, speaking at a panel discussion held as part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to Report's correspondent.
According to the head of state, the uniqueness of this peace agreement lies in the fact that it was signed less than two years after the last bloody confrontation.
"This clearly demonstrates that if there is commitment to peace, then two countries can reconcile in a relatively short period of time," President Aliyev noted.
