Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January

    Ilham Aliyev: Washington agreement put an end to thirty-year period of war and bloodshed

    Other
    • 20 January, 2026
    • 19:31
    Ilham Aliyev: Washington agreement put an end to thirty-year period of war and bloodshed

    The historic agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, reached in Washington on August 8 last year, put an end to more than three decades of war and bloodshed in the South Caucasus, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, speaking at a panel discussion held as part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to Report's correspondent.

    According to the head of state, the uniqueness of this peace agreement lies in the fact that it was signed less than two years after the last bloody confrontation.

    "This clearly demonstrates that if there is commitment to peace, then two countries can reconcile in a relatively short period of time," President Aliyev noted.

    Ilham Aliyev Washington Agreements
    İlham Əliyev: Avqustda paraflanan sənədin unikallığı onun qanlı münaqişədən cəmi iki il sonra razılaşdırılmasıdır
    Ильхам Алиев: Вашингтонское соглашение положило конец тридцатилетнему периоду войны и кровопролития

    Latest News

    20:36

    Ilham Aliyev attends panel on 'Defining Eurasia's Economic Identity' in Davos

    Foreign policy
    20:32

    Vučić: We will have to do much together

    Foreign policy
    20:12

    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan received request from Armenian side to allow transit from Armenia to Russia

    Foreign policy
    20:06

    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan builds strong relations with numerous partners

    Foreign policy
    20:01

    President: Azerbaijan is an important part of the Eurasian region

    Foreign policy
    19:57

    Ilham Aliyev: Peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a unique case

    Foreign policy
    19:48

    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Armenia have closed the page of war

    Foreign policy
    19:42

    Vahagn Khachaturyan: I hope goods from Azerbaijan will be supplied directly to Armenia

    Other
    19:35

    President: Documents signed between Baku and Yerevan transforming into practical results

    Other
    All News Feed