Ilham Aliyev receives delegation of Chinese company
- 12 November, 2025
- 14:03
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation from the Chinese company China Datang Corporation Ltd., led by Liu Jun, Chairman of the Board of Directors, according to Report.
