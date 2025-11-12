Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev receives delegation of Chinese company

    Ilham Aliyev receives delegation of Chinese company

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation from the Chinese company China Datang Corporation Ltd., led by Liu Jun, Chairman of the Board of Directors, according to Report.

    İlham Əliyev Çinin "China Datang Corporation Ltd." şirkətinin nümayəndə heyətini qəbul edib
    Ильхам Алиев принял делегацию китайской China Datang Corporation Ltd.

