    Ilham Aliyev awards individuals who contributed to development of national science

    • 05 November, 2025
    • 20:08
    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to award individuals who have made contributions to the development of national science, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    According to the presidential order, five individuals were awarded the "Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan", four people received the "Shohrat" (Glory) Order, 14 people were honored the "Labor" Order (3rd degree), and 19 individuals were bestowed with the "Progress" medal for their services to the development of Azerbaijani science.

    Moreover, three individuals were awarded the individual scholarship of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for their special services and long-term, fruitful activities in the development of Azerbaijani science.

    Azərbaycanın bir qrup alimi təltif edilib - SƏRƏNCAM
    Президент наградил группу азербайджанских ученых

