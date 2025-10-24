Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025

    Germany plans to market mobile bomb shelters

    Other
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 20:07
    Germany plans to market mobile bomb shelters

    Germany is preparing to put mobile bomb shelters on the market, with each fully equipped module priced at around €150,000.

    According to Report, citing Bild, the shelter is designed as a garage-sized unit covering 16 square meters with a height of 2.8 meters and 20-centimeter-thick walls. Inside, it includes a toilet, shower, small kitchen, four folding beds, and a large screen that simulates a window with a scenic view.

    The prototype was developed by BSSD Defence and Veloform.

    BSSD Defence says the shelter can sustain people for about a week without leaving and can withstand drone strikes - and, with additional protection, even 107 mm rocket impacts. When buried underground, the developers claim, it could protect against the effects of a nuclear explosion with an epicenter no closer than 20 kilometers away.

    Production of each unit takes approximately 70 days.

    Germany mobile bomb shelters sale
    Almaniyada mobil bomba sığınacaqları satışa çıxarılacaq
    В Германии планируют выставить на продажу мобильные бомбоубежища

    Latest News

    20:56

    Jeyhun Bayramov: Washington accords key step toward regional peace

    Foreign policy
    20:43
    Photo

    Statements of victims of Armenian attacks read out in court

    Incident
    20:38

    SCO's anti-terrorism exercises to be held in Iran in December

    Region
    20:31
    Photo

    Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan will continue working with all partners to promote peace

    Foreign policy
    20:20
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, UN sign Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2026–2030

    Business
    20:07

    Germany plans to market mobile bomb shelters

    Other
    19:41

    Media: Italy preparing 12th aid package for Ukraine

    Other countries
    19:26

    Türkiye to host International Transport Forum in 2027–2028

    Infrastructure
    19:08
    Photo

    ANAMA сhairman holds talks in Tokyo on expanding cooperation in mine action

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed