Germany plans to market mobile bomb shelters

Germany is preparing to put mobile bomb shelters on the market, with each fully equipped module priced at around €150,000.

According to Report, citing Bild, the shelter is designed as a garage-sized unit covering 16 square meters with a height of 2.8 meters and 20-centimeter-thick walls. Inside, it includes a toilet, shower, small kitchen, four folding beds, and a large screen that simulates a window with a scenic view.

The prototype was developed by BSSD Defence and Veloform.

BSSD Defence says the shelter can sustain people for about a week without leaving and can withstand drone strikes - and, with additional protection, even 107 mm rocket impacts. When buried underground, the developers claim, it could protect against the effects of a nuclear explosion with an epicenter no closer than 20 kilometers away.

Production of each unit takes approximately 70 days.