Foundation stone laid for second and third residential complexes in Jabrayil city

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the second and third residential complexes in Jabrayil city on October 28.

According to Report, the second residential complex will be constructed on 5.28 hectares. It will consist of 23 buildings with five and six floors, containing a total of 615 apartments with one to five rooms. The complex will be equipped with all necessary amenities to ensure comfortable living for residents.

Following this, the President laid the foundation stone for the third residential complex, which will cover more than five hectares. The complex will feature 25 buildings with five, six, and seven floors, comprising 746 apartments with one to five rooms.

Both complexes will be built according to modern standards and will include the required social infrastructure, representing a significant step in the restoration of Jabrayil city.