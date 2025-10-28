Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Foundation stone laid for second and third residential complexes in Jabrayil city

    Other
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 15:43
    Foundation stone laid for second and third residential complexes in Jabrayil city

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the second and third residential complexes in Jabrayil city on October 28.

    According to Report, the second residential complex will be constructed on 5.28 hectares. It will consist of 23 buildings with five and six floors, containing a total of 615 apartments with one to five rooms. The complex will be equipped with all necessary amenities to ensure comfortable living for residents.

    Following this, the President laid the foundation stone for the third residential complex, which will cover more than five hectares. The complex will feature 25 buildings with five, six, and seven floors, comprising 746 apartments with one to five rooms.

    Both complexes will be built according to modern standards and will include the required social infrastructure, representing a significant step in the restoration of Jabrayil city.

    Ilham Aliyev Jabrayil
    Photo
    Cəbrayıl şəhərində ikinci və üçüncü yaşayış komplekslərinin təməli qoyulub
    Photo
    В Джебраиле заложены фундаменты второго и третьего жилых комплексов

    Latest News

    16:57
    Photo

    Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stone for 'Shams' and 'Ufug' Solar Power Plants in Shahvalli village of Jabrayil district

    Domestic policy
    16:52
    Photo

    Another group of IDPs arrives in Azerbaijan's Sos village

    Domestic policy
    16:50
    Photo

    New lawyer assigned to Ruben Vardanyan

    Incident
    16:38

    Azerbaijani Parliament to issue statement on fifth anniversary of Victory Day

    Milli Majlis
    16:37
    Photo

    Kyrgyz parliament speaker receives TURKPA secretary general

    Foreign policy
    16:26
    Photo

    UAE parliamentary delegation arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

    Foreign policy
    16:16

    Kazakhstan may benefit from Azerbaijan's experience in modeling natural disaster risks

    Finance
    16:13

    Soforoglu: Reforms in Northern Cyprus open up opportunities for co-op with Azerbaijan

    Finance
    16:05
    Photo
    Video

    Azerkhalcha weaving largest circular carpet in history for Shusha Mosque

    Cultural policy
    All News Feed