    Erdogan: Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Georgia mobilized after plane crash

    • 12 November, 2025
    • 16:42
    Erdogan: Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Georgia mobilized after plane crash

    Türkiye, together with Azerbaijan and Georgia, has mobilized all available resources following the recent military plane crash, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the AK Party's Expanded Provincial Chairpersons meeting, Report informs.

    He noted that the black box of the crashed plane has been recovered and investigations have begun. "We have found the bodies of 19 victims, and efforts continue to locate the last one. We are examining this tragic incident, which has deeply saddened our nation as well as our Azerbaijani brothers and Georgian friends, from all angles. Our Azerbaijani brothers have shown full support," Erdogan said.

    The Turkish president also urged the public to avoid misinformation: "We periodically share all necessary information with the public through official channels. I call on our people not to believe false, incomplete, or unofficial reports. I extend my condolences to the families of the martyrs and the Turkish nation, and I thank the countries that share our pain and condolences."

    Ərdoğan: Türkiyə ilə yanaşı, Azərbaycan və Gürcüstanın da bütün imkanları səfərbər edilib
    Эрдоган: Начата расшифровка данных черного ящика разбившегося самолета C-130

