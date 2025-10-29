Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Belarus deputy prime minister arrives in Azerbaijan's Aghdam city

    Other
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 14:18
    Belarus deputy prime minister arrives in Azerbaijan's Aghdam city

    Belarus Deputy Prime Minister Natalya Petkevich, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, has arrived in Aghdam, Report informs.

    During the trip, Petkevich will view the consequences of the Armenian occupation and the ongoing reconstruction efforts in the liberated city.

    She is accompanied on the trip by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov.

    Belarus Baş nazirinin müavini Ağdam şəhərinə gəlib
    Вице-премьер Беларуси ознакомится с ходом восстановления Агдама

