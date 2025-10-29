Belarus deputy prime minister arrives in Azerbaijan's Aghdam city
Other
- 29 October, 2025
- 14:18
Belarus Deputy Prime Minister Natalya Petkevich, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, has arrived in Aghdam, Report informs.
During the trip, Petkevich will view the consequences of the Armenian occupation and the ongoing reconstruction efforts in the liberated city.
She is accompanied on the trip by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov.
