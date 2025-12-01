Baku to host 2nd meeting of OTS Working Group on Mapping

The 2nd meeting of the Working Group on Mapping of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member countries will be held in Baku on December 2-3, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan told Report.

Representatives from relevant institutions of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, as well as Hungary and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which have observer status, will participate in the meeting. These representatives work in the fields of geodesy, cartography, land management, cadastre, remote sensing, and geographic information systems.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the meeting by officials from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Geodesy and Cartography LLC under the ministry, as well as specialists from other relevant institutions.

The meeting will review the implementation status of the targets set during the first meeting of the OTS Working Group on Mapping held in Ankara on September 30 and October 1, 2024, and will consider strengthening cooperation in this field in the future, defining new targets, and their implementation possibilities.

This event, ahead of the World Environment Day and World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Baku in 2026, demonstrates Azerbaijan's consistent steps toward strengthening cooperation in the fields of geodesy, cartography, and geographic information systems, as well as environmental protection and sustainable management.