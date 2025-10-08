Azerenerji launches new safety and management system

Azerenerji OJSC has launched a new project in collaboration with US-based Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL) to facilitate the renewable energy integration into the national grid, align management practices with global standards, and enhance the resilience of Azerbaijan's energy system, Report informs, citing the OJSC.

The project will introduce WAMS (Wide Area Monitoring System) and WACS (Wide Area Control System) technologies in Azerbaijan.

In the initial phase, 27 specialized measurement devices-PMUs (Phasor Measurement Units)-will be installed at key power stations and junction substations. These devices will accurately measure voltage, current, and frequency in real time and transmit the data to a central server. This will enable online monitoring of Azerbaijan's energy system and its interconnections with Russia, Georgia, and Iran. The technology will help detect potential faults early and prevent their escalation.

Through WAMS, the grid's status will be monitored instantly, with real-time visibility into stability indicators, voltage fluctuations, and energy flows. This will allow operators to make faster, more precise decisions and simplify the management of renewable energy sources.

WACS will use data from WAMS to implement automated control measures across the grid. This includes load regulation, adjusting generator output, and balancing energy flows-minimizing human intervention and reducing the risk of outages.

Put simply, WAMS acts as the "eyes and ears" of the grid-monitoring its condition-while WACS serves as the "brain and hands"-making decisions and taking action.