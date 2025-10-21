Azerbaijan strengthening business ties with Latvia, Estonia and Finland

Azerbaijan, Latvia, Estonia, and Finland will sign a memorandum of cooperation between their business communities, Latvian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Edgars Skuja said at the Central Baltic – Azerbaijan business forum, Report informs.

According to the diplomat, the document will cement the countries' successful collaboration within the project, which has been underway for two years in various cities, including Baku.

"This memorandum of cooperation demonstrates that the work between entrepreneurs from all four countries continues. We already have a solid foundation for further cooperation, and we intend to develop it further," Skuja noted.

He also stated that the Azerbaijan-Latvia Intergovernmental Commission is awaiting the appointment of a new co-chair from Azerbaijan. After that, it will be possible to determine the date of the next meeting of the commission, where new ideas and agreements for expanding bilateral cooperation will be discussed, he said.

The ambassador emphasized that high-level visits between the countries are a regular occurrence. This year, the Latvian minister of health visited Azerbaijan, and the Azerbaijani minister of health is expected to visit Riga in early December. He said the exchange of visits will continue next year at various levels.