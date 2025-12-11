Zelenskyy's adviser: Ukraine has no plans for territorial concessions in peace talks

There are proposals regarding a peace plan, but no final decision has been made, Ukraine Presidential Office adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Report.

He noted that the Trump plan reflects the American perspective on ending the war.

"It contains complex positions that require careful and separate discussion. Within this framework, Europe and Ukraine have prepared their own proposals. Ukraine's position focuses on both territorial integrity and, most importantly, preventing any future war," Podolyak said.

He emphasized that Ukraine will not agree to any territorial concessions: "This is not a subject for discussion. As the Ukrainian Constitution and the people do not allow it, the authorities will not either."