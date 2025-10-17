Zelenskyy meets with Lockheed Martin representatives
- 17 October, 2025
- 15:20
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with representatives of the US defense company Lockheed Martin, Report informs, citing Zelenskyy's press service.
During the meeting, President Zelenskyy outlined Ukraine's urgent needs for air defense systems and missiles, as well as components for F-16 fighter jets.
Lockheed Martin representatives briefed the Ukrainian side on the company's production capabilities and potential cooperation areas.
