Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    Zelenskyy meets with Lockheed Martin representatives

    Other countries
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 15:20
    Zelenskyy meets with Lockheed Martin representatives

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with representatives of the US defense company Lockheed Martin, Report informs, citing Zelenskyy's press service.

    During the meeting, President Zelenskyy outlined Ukraine's urgent needs for air defense systems and missiles, as well as components for F-16 fighter jets.

    Lockheed Martin representatives briefed the Ukrainian side on the company's production capabilities and potential cooperation areas.

    Volodymyr Zelensky Lockheed Martin Ukraine air defense systems
    Ukrayna ABŞ-dən HHM sistemləri, raketlər, "F-16" təyyarələri istəyir
    Зеленский провел встречу с представителями оборонной компании Lockheed Martin

    Latest News

    16:27

    Minister: Maldives interested in Azerbaijani investments in sustainable infrastructure projects - INTERVIEW

    Infrastructure
    16:21
    Photo

    Baku TV and Uzbekistan 24 sign media cooperation memorandum

    Media
    16:12

    Court proceedings of Armenian citizens continue with announcement of documents

    Domestic policy
    16:06

    COP29 President: Solidarity needed for greener world

    COP29
    15:55

    Azerbaijan's crude oil exports to Türkiye drop sharply in 2025

    Energy
    15:54

    European Commission comments on possible Trump-Putin meeting

    Other countries
    15:49

    COP29 Presidency attends Zero Waste Forum in Türkiye

    COP29
    15:44

    Deputy secretary general of ECO: Integrated transport system needed to unlock potential of Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    15:41

    World-renowned Azerbaijani scientist Professor Rafig Mehdiyev dies at 89

    Incident
    All News Feed