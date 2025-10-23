Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Zelenskyy and Macron discuss defense cooperation and support for Ukraine

    Other countries
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 20:02
    Zelenskyy and Macron discuss defense cooperation and support for Ukraine

    President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed defense cooperation, air defense, and further support for Kyiv from allies with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Report informs.

    Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram that the main topic of the negotiations was increasing pressure on Russia and finalizing the development of international security guarantees for Ukraine.

    "Now is the moment when there is a chance to end the war and stop Russia. To do this, it is necessary to continue increasing pressure on the Russian Federation, increase support for Ukraine, and complete work on security guarantees," the Ukrainian leader noted.

    He also added that he held a meeting with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

    Zelenskyy said that he informed the Czech Prime Minister about the consequences of Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities: "The Czech Republic is already helping us with recovery, and we discussed how else to support Ukraine's energy resilience and our people."

    The parties also discussed the implementation of joint defense projects and initiatives to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian skies.

    "There is a common position: sanctions and frozen Russian assets should be directed to support Ukraine, for our protection and defense," Zelenskyy emphasized.

    Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels on Thursday to participate in the European Council meeting.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Emmanuel Macron Ukraine
    Makronla Zelenski müdafiə sahəsində əməkdaşlıq və Ukraynaya dəstəyi müzakirə edib
    Зеленский и Макрон обсудили оборонное сотрудничество и поддержку Украины

    Latest News

    20:36

    NATO Secretary General to attend Coalition of the Willing meeting in UK

    Other countries
    20:15

    China state oil majors suspend Russian oil buys due to sanctions, sources say

    Other countries
    20:02

    Zelenskyy and Macron discuss defense cooperation and support for Ukraine

    Other countries
    19:49

    Zelenskyy: Ukraine should use Russian assets for weapons production

    Other
    19:39

    EU: Decision regarding use of Russian assets could be made by year-end

    Other countries
    19:19

    Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss development of economic cooperation

    Business
    19:02
    Photo

    Belgrade hosts 9th session of joint Azerbaijan-Serbia commission and business forum

    Business
    18:51

    Azerbaijan-Serbia Strategic Partnership Council's first meeting may be held by end of 2025

    Business
    18:33

    Azerbaijani, Serbian agencies ink roadmap

    Business
    All News Feed