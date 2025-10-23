Zelenskyy and Macron discuss defense cooperation and support for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed defense cooperation, air defense, and further support for Kyiv from allies with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Report informs.

Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram that the main topic of the negotiations was increasing pressure on Russia and finalizing the development of international security guarantees for Ukraine.

"Now is the moment when there is a chance to end the war and stop Russia. To do this, it is necessary to continue increasing pressure on the Russian Federation, increase support for Ukraine, and complete work on security guarantees," the Ukrainian leader noted.

He also added that he held a meeting with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

Zelenskyy said that he informed the Czech Prime Minister about the consequences of Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities: "The Czech Republic is already helping us with recovery, and we discussed how else to support Ukraine's energy resilience and our people."

The parties also discussed the implementation of joint defense projects and initiatives to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian skies.

"There is a common position: sanctions and frozen Russian assets should be directed to support Ukraine, for our protection and defense," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels on Thursday to participate in the European Council meeting.